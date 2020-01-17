After judgement on Imo election, PDP asks CJN to step down

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Justice Tanko Muhammad to step down as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC). This comes two days after the CJN chaired a seven-man panel of justices of the Supreme Court which presided over the appeal from the Imo State governorship election.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, asked the CJN to step down while reacting to the judgment of the apex court during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja. He explained that the opposition party made the demand in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Secondus said, “In other to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order, the PDP demands that Justice Tanko Muhammad immediately steps down as CJN and chairman of the National Judicial Council as Nigerians have lost confidence in him and a Supreme Court under his leadership.”