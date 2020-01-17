Buhari departs Abuja, embarks on London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London. He is expected to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20th, 2020. The summit is hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and it is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives, and heads of international organisations.

Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

President Buhari is accompanied by Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Gombe and Abia States. While in the United Kingdom, President Buhari will hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

President Buhari and his delegation will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Johnson as well as heads of multilateral organisations. He is expected back in Abuja next Thursday.