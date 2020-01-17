Buhari meets with Service Chiefs before London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the nation’s Service Chiefs, ahead of his scheduled trip to the United Kingdom. The President met with the Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), led the Services Chiefs to the meeting which had the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, in attendance. Also present were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others included the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi. Although details of the meeting have yet to be ascertained, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, was also present.

President Buhari is expected to travel to London after the meeting to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit scheduled for Monday next week.