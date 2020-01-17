Harry Maguire made Manchester United captain to succeed Ashley Young

Harry Maguire has been named as the new Manchester United captain just five months after joining the club from Leicester City. The England centre-half succeeds left-back Ashley Young, who is close to completing a move to Inter Milan.

Maguire, 26, has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils since his £80m move from the King Power Stadium in August. “Everything about him tells me is a leader,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “Harry will keep wearing the armband now.”

Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Jesse Lingard have also captained the club this season in the absence of Young, who has made only 18 appearances in all competitions.