N3.6bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of ex NDDC boss

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday further adjourned the trial of a former Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Tuoyo Omatsuli, and others charged with N3.6 billion fraud.

Omatsuli is charged alongside Don Parker Properties Ltd., Francis Momoh and Building Associates Ltd., as second, third and fourth defendants, respectively. They were arraigned on a 45-count bordering on corruption, gratification, fraud and money laundering. The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail of N100 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

The trial has since commenced in the suit with the prosecution calling 10 witnesses already. The suit which was scheduled for the continuation of trial on Friday was stalled following the absence of the trial judge, Justice Saliu Saidu, who was said to be away for a conference.

The case has now been fixed for Jan. 31 for the continuation of trial.