Customs seize contraband worth N67million

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ says it has seized contraband items worth N67million, as part of its anti-smuggling operations. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, For Controller FOU ‘A’, Jerry Attah on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the development comes barely one week after the Ag. Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Usman Yahaya, resumed office. “Barely one week in office, his quest for outstanding performance using credible intelligence has begun to yield positive results with the interception of 2,065 jerrycans of vegetable oil 25liters each, 1,185 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 1500 jerrycans (25lts) of diesel, with a duty paid value of N67,362,500 (million) between January 7th -14th January 2020 along different unapproved routes within our areas of coverage,” the statement read in part.

It further stated that the feat is coming as a result of series of meetings held with sectional heads, team/patrol leaders where Yahaya unveiled the management’s mandate bestowed on him which includes blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airport within our areas of jurisdiction in the south-west zone.