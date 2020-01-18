Deeney penalty saved as Watford draw with Tottenham

Watford’s Troy Deeney had a penalty saved as his side drew 0-0 with Tottenham at Vicarage Road, extending the hosts’ unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches. Paulo Gazzaniga dived low to his right to deny the Hornets captain following Jan Vertonghen’s handball in the second half.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster saved from Nathaniel Chalobah and Lucas Moura before half-time to thwart Jose Mourinho’s side. Deeney had headed a good chance straight at Gazzaniga just before the break, while Abdoulaye Doucoure shot into the side-netting early in the second half.

Watford substitute Ignacio Pussetto, making his debut for the club, cleared an Erik Lamela effort off the line in stoppage time at the end of the match.