Imo: I never said I’ll probe my predecessors, says Gov Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has debunked rumours making rounds in the state that he planned to probe his predecessors. Governor Uzodinma disclosed this after inspecting some structures at the government house in Owerri.

The Governor said even though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statement of the state may have been misconstrued.

“When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.

“The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground.”