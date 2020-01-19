Kaduna Govt builds grazing reserve to tackle herders, farmers’ crisis

The Kaduna State government has flagged off the construction of cattle grazing settlements and milk farm project at Damau in Kubau Local Government Area of the state. Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced this on Saturday at the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed milk farm in Damau, saying the settlement has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 cattle farmers.

He explained that the project, being executed in collaboration with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and a Danish dairy firm, Arla, was aimed at mitigating the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers in the state.

The governor believes the project, apart from being a pragmatic and sustainable solution to security challenges that accompany nomadic livestock production, will help expand Nigeria’s capacity in the production of high-quality milk and reduce overdependence on the importation of dairy products.