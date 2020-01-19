Police uncover suspected baby factory in Kano, rescue 27 children

The Kano State Police Command have uncovered an illegal orphanage home suspected to be involved in child trafficking and rescued 27 children alleged to have been kidnapped or born for trafficking from the home known as Du Merci orphanage.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed that a self-acclaim professor, Solomon Tafa who operates the home has been arrested. “We were able to rescue nine children here, after the arrest; he was not able to present any document that shows how these children are being sourced.”

DSP Haruna also revealed that the suspect, Tafa, works alongside a hospital that helps him take care of the pregnant women before and after delivery. “He procures pregnant women, gives them all the necessary ante-natal attention and care.

After delivery, he then hands over the newly born babies to the owner of the orphanage home.”