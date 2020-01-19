Real Madrid beat Sevilla to go top of La Liga

Real Madrid moved three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice for Zinedine Zidane’s side, either side of Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong’s exquisite, curled equaliser. Luka Jovic’s clever backheeled pass had allowed Casemiro to break Sevilla’s resistance after 57 minutes. Casemiro then headed in the eventual winner from a Lucas Vazquez cross.

Barcelona can return to the summit on goal difference when they host Granada on Sunday. Third placed Atletico Madrid remain eight points behind leaders Real after they were beaten 2-0 by Eibar later on Saturday.