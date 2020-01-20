Amaechi, Makinde inspect Lagos-Ibadan rail line

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday inspected the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line. The Minister and the state governor were accompanied by other top officials.

The assessment started from Ebute Metta to Apapa where the Federal Government hopes to decongest the traffic at the Lagos Port by extending the rail project to that axis. The team then proceeded to Iju station to kickstart the inspection of the 157 kilometres project – which spans from the Fagba area in Lagos State to Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

The Minister for Transportation also took to his official Twitter handle to share photos from the inspection. He noted that a large chunk of the rail line is in Oyo State.