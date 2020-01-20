Buhari makes a new case for Commonwealth based on trade

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is seeking a new settlement with the United Kingdom following the UK’s imminent exit of the European Union. In a statement on Sunday, President Buhari said the new settlement he seeks aims not only at building stronger ties but also at unleashing trade.

The President stated: “The United Kingdom’s exit of the European Union is now all but certain. Only the passage of time will reveal what their new relationship shall be. But with this new arrangement, I – like many other Commonwealth leaders – also seek a new settlement: not only of closer relations between the UK and my own nation but of unleashing trade within the club in which we together shall remain”.

President Buhari further stated that the relations between Nigeria and the UK are close and longstanding, most recently reiterated in both nation’s 2018 bi-lateral security pact and the collaboration in anti-trafficking.

He, however, noted that in recent years, the relationship – particularly economically – has become increasingly defined by Britain’s membership of the European Union.