EFCC arrests 89 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan night club

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the Commission, in preparation for the late-night operation which took place over the weekend, officers of the EFCC had carried out a series of discreet surveillance.

The Commission said the surveillance revealed that the nightclub which is notorious for harboring “yahoo-yahoo boys.” The EFCC said investigations are still ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to court.