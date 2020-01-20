Five confirmed killed in Abule Egba pipeline explosion

Authorities say five persons have been confirmed dead in the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion that occurred within the late hours of Sunday. Giving an update on the sad development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said three adult males, one adult female, and one female child died in the incident.

LASEMA via its official Twitter handle added that 20 people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. The agency noted further that about 11 buildings were also affected by the inferno.

According to LASEMA, 17 shops, 33 trucks, three cars, and three tricycles were affected by the fire. Corroborating LASEMA’s statement, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, said it was unfortunate that five lives were lost to the inferno.

Mr Kyari who visited the scene of the explosion on Monday also revealed that many were in critical condition in the hospitals. He noted that the explosion was a result of the “unpatriotic acts of vandals” who make “insertions into the pipelines to steal products, leading to disasters such as this.”