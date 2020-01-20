Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker could be out for at least six weeks with stress fracture

Manchester United’s top scorer Marcus Rashford could be out for at least six weeks with a stress fracture, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The England international went off 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolves after picking up a knock.

Rashford was not included in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool. “Normally six weeks to heal, but I’m not a doctor,” said Solskjaer. “It’s a [back] stress fracture. It happened against Wolves. It’s not happened before, it happened there and then. He’ll be out for a while.”

He added: “We will give him enough time to heal, normally six weeks before getting going, then he needs time to get match fit again.” When asked whether the club would seek a replacement for the 22-year-old, the Norwegian added: “We’ve had many injuries for big players this season. It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in.

“We might look at some short-term deals as well that could take us through to the summer. We don’t desperately need a striker, if the right one is there and it fits for us… we’ve got players who are champing at the bit.”