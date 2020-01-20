Nabil Bentaleb: Newcastle United medical for Schalke’s former Spurs midfielder

Algeria international Nabil Bentaleb is having a medical at Newcastle United with a view to joining on loan from Schalke, BBC Newcastle understands. The move for the ex-Tottenham midfielder would be for the rest of the season.

Bentaleb, 25, is not part of Schalke manager David Wagner’s plans and both the club and player have agreed he should seek a move elsewhere. He left Spurs to join the German side on a four-year deal in February 2017.

Bentaleb was disciplined by Schalke and removed from their first-team squad in March 2019 and has not played for them this season.