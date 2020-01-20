Police arrest lady for planning her own kidnap

A 26-year-old lady, Ataghar Namdo, has been arrested by men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly planning her own kidnap. The suspect allegedly conspired with her lover, Emmanuel Idu, and a suspected military man, David Okpe, to fake her kidnap. In a video made available, Namdo’s alleged kidnapper took her into a bush and whisked her away in a truck.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, in a statement added that Namdo, who is a mother of one alongside her abductors demanded N10million ransom from her boss. “The woman, a mother of one, was seen in a bush around the Sangotedo area of Ajah, being threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a jackknife. The police later identified the masked man as Emmanuel Idu, who is the woman’s boyfriend.

“The abductors were demanding N10m as ransom in the video. The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if the ransom was not paid. “Frightened by the threat contained in the videos and the follow-up calls, the said employer, who is into the vehicle fleet business, reported the case to the police. On the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to carry out an in-depth investigation into the case,” the statement read in part.

Elkana said further that the videos were thoroughly analysed alongside other vital leads. “A well-coordinated operation was put in place, which led to the successful rescue of the self-arranged victim of the abduction and the arrest of one of the two suspects, David Okpe.”