Uzodinma dissolves all boards and parastatals constituted by Ihedioha

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has dissolved all boards and parastatals constituted by the ousted government of Emeka Ihedioha. Governor Uzodinma ordered the chairmen and members of the boards and parastatals to hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective agencies.

The Chief Press secretary to the Imo state Governor, Ogwuike Nwachukwu who confirmed this dissolution said the directive is with immediate effect. Governor Uzodinma had on Sunday debunked rumours making rounds in the state that he planned to probe his predecessors.

He explained that his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statement of the state may have been misconstrued.