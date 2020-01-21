Amotekun: Soyinka replies Balarabe Musa over comment on Oduduwa Republic

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has replied ex-governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, following his comment that the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun would lead to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Soyinka said Balarabe is sadly wrong and he wished Nigeria to avoid such blunder. He added that blunders like that of Balarabe are the basis for tragedy in a nation.

“Balarabe is sadly, but I hope not tragically wrong. I invoke the tragic dimension here because the making of tragedy, especially for nations, often begins when fears are mistaken or promoted as facts, and governments either by themselves, or together with interest groups, are enticed by fears into embarking on precipitate, irrational, and irreversible acts.

“Such acts turn out, in the end, to be based on nothing but fears, sometimes generated by guilt over past injustices, such as inequitable dealing. That is the basis of tragedy, towards which nations are propelled by a partial or wrongful reading of socio-political realities and – history.