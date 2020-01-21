Buhari confirms Salih-Farah as substantive NITT DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Bayero Salih-Farah as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, for a four-year tenure.

The Director of Public Affairs at the NITT, Mr Paul Mshelizah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Zaria. Mashliza said the appointment was communicated via a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari. According to him, the letter indicated that the appointment took effect from Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

He said the letter read in part, “I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by a letter Ref. No. PRES/99/MT/26, dated January 13, 2020, has approved your appointment as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“The appointment is for four years effective January 13, 2020, in accordance with Section 7 of the NITT Act Cap No. 116 LFN 2010.”