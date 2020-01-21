Buhari congratulates APC, Ganduje, Lalong over Supreme Court’s verdict

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Monday.

The President felicitated with the APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee and all members for what he described as their loyalty and consistency that translated into many victories, “particularly the politically strategic states, Kano and Plateau, after tough legal challenges”.

“I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors,” he said, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu. “APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.”

While congratulating all the APC governors whose elections were affirmed by the Supreme Court, the President urged electorates and politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.