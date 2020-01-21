Court of Appeal in Delta to be inaugurated in February

The Court of Appeal complex of the Asaba division in Delta State will be completed and inaugurated on February 3, 2020. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Tuesday after inspecting the ongoing work at the complex located at Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba.

He also expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far on the project, noting that the court would bring relief to Deltans who previously had to travel long distances to other states to seek justice.

Delta State is one of the four states which have been approved to have Courts of Appeal – a development that the governor says would help ensure speedy delivery of justice for the people.

Okowa also inspected the Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat project where he acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers to the development of the state, particularly in ensuring peaceful co-existence in their domains.