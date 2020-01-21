EFCC Forfeiture: Court adjourns Saraki’s suit challenging jurisdiction

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has fixed February 5 to take arguments on the objections raised by a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the permanent forfeiture of some of his houses in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

In a preliminary objection put before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, the two-term Kwara State Governor, through his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), filed a preliminary objection, challenging the territorial jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit. They also described the new suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as an abuse of court processes because it was filed at a time when a suit on the same subject matter was still pending at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

The EFCC had, in the suit filed before Justice Aikawa, claimed that the houses – Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State – were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities allegedly perpetrated by Saraki while he was Kwara State Governor between 2003 and 2011.

Justice Aikawa had on December 2, 2019, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the houses to the Federal Government. The judge then adjourned for Saraki to appear before him to give reasons why the houses should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.