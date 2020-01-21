FRSC plans driving licence for Nigerians moving to US, Europe

The Federal Road Safety Corps has initiated a driving licence reciprocity scheme to enable Nigerians moving to the United States and some European countries with valid national driving licence to drive right-hand vehicles without taking a fresh driving course.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Monday during a courtesy call on the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Chairman, Abike Daniel-Erewa, the Assistant Corps Commandant of the FRSC, Owoechukwu Chukwuna, also said the FRSC would partner NIDCOM to fast-track the driving licence application process for Nigerians abroad upon their arrival in the country.

Chukwuna said the partnership was aimed at creating a hitch-free process for Nigerians Diaspora to obtain their driving licence during their stay in Nigeria. A statement by NIDCOM media officer, Gabriel Odu, stated that the commission’s Secretary, Dr Yakubu Bassi, while receiving the FRSC delegation, described the visit as timely.

The secretary gave assurances of the commission’s support to the FRSC in the areas of public enlightenment on road safety adherence. He suggested that the FRSC could organise in-house training for NIDCOM staff on safe driving as part of its corporate social responsibility.