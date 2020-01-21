Manchester United charged by FA for player conduct in Liverpool defeat

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for failing “to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” as they lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Sunday.

The charge relates to an incident where United players confronted referee Craig Pawson after he had initially allowed a goal by Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. The video assistant referee ruled out the goal for a foul by Virgil van Dijk on keeper David de Gea in the build-up.

United have until Thursday to respond. The incident, which happened in the 26th minute as Liverpool led 1-0, saw De Gea booked for his protests to Pawson.

