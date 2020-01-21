Nabil Bentaleb: Newcastle United sign Schalke midfielder on loan

Newcastle have signed Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Algeria international joined the German club from Tottenham initially on loan, before signing a four-year deal in February 2017. He made 66 appearances for Spurs in two and a half seasons and has scored 19 goals in 97 games for Schalke. “I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League,” the 25-year-old said.

“The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me.”