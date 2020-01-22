Amotekun: Tinubu calls for dialogue between South-West Governors, AGF

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has called for dialogue over the South-West Security Network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun.’

Tinubu in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday called for “private discussion between the Governors of the South-west and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami.” He lamented that too much energy has been spent distorting the issue instead of seeking a resolution.

He said the foundation of the country had however not been put at risk with the security outfit but warned that, that fabric could be torn by what he called the “dangerous rhetoric of those who should know better.” “Those claiming that this limited, inoffensive addition to security threatens the Republic have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion.

“Those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass. Those who occupy these two extremes have sunken into the dark recesses of fear and political paranoia that can undo a nation if such sentiments are allowed to gestate.