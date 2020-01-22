Bayern Munich sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan

Bayern Munich have signed defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old right-back joins the German club having been limited to just five appearances for Real this season.

He joined the Bernabeu club from Real Sociedad in summer 2018 and made 22 appearances last season before falling out of favour. Ajax also say Bayern have signed 20-year-old German forward Nicolas Kuhn on a loan deal until 30 June. Odriozola was part of the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup but did not play during the tournament in Russia.

He has made four appearances for Spain, scoring once. “Following internal discussions, we agreed to follow the wishes of head coach Hansi Flick in strengthening the defence and decided to go for Alvaro Odriozola,” said Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.