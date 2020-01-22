BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence, says Amotekun not threat to national unity

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has debunked claims that a security outfit launched by South-West governors, Amotekun, is a threat to national unity. Tinubu said this in a press statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Those claiming that this limited, inoffensive addition to security threatens the Republic have taken themselves upon a madcap excursion. “Those claiming that the Federal Government seeks to terribly suppress the Southwest have also lost their compass. Those who occupy these two extremes have sunken into the dark recesses of fear and political paranoia that can undo a nation if such sentiments are allowed to gestate.”

The statement continues, “Amotekun. This issue has dominated recent discourse and media headlines. Distilled to its basics, it concerns how best state governments can assist with the safety and security of their residents. This is a matter of serious concern entitled to sober thought. However, it has been turned into a political tug-of-war. Fierce, often unthinking rhetoric, for and against, has crossed the lips of too many Nigerians. More subjective talking than objective thinking has been the fuel of this outburst.