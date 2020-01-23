Alleged Fraud: Absence of Defence counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial

The absence of one of the Defence lawyers has stalled the N4.9bn fraud trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The counsel, Clement Onwuenwuenor, who is a lawyer to the third & Fourth defendant Danjuma Yusuf and Joint Trust Dimensions Limited, wrote to the court to seek an adjournment. He said he was before the Court of Appeal in Lagos in respect of three criminal cases.

The former Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode is being tried alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and the firm, joint Trust Dimensions Limited. The defendants are facing 17 counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa has adjourned the case till February 24 and 25.