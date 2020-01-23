China coronavirus: Lockdown measures rise across Hubei province

Lockdown measures are increasing across China’s Hubei province to try to control the spread of a new virus that has left 17 people dead. Wuhan, Hubei’s capital of 11 million people where the virus first emerged, has no trains or planes in or out.

At least four other provincial cities are seeing clampdowns on transport. There are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has spread abroad, with Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam the latest affected.

The new strain of coronavirus is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan. One resident of the city said the atmosphere there felt like “the end of the world”.

The lockdowns come as millions of Chinese people travel across the country for the Lunar New Year holiday.