Court stops INEC, Senate from enforcing judgment sacking Ubah as senator

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission and others from giving effect to the April 11, 2019 judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ousting Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator representing Anambra South.

The FCT High Court judge, Justice Bello Kawu, in a ruling, on January 17, 2019, declined Ubah’s request to set aside the earlier order issued in the April 11, 2019 judgment. Justice Kawu had in the judgment sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission in support of his nomination as a candidate for the February 23, 2019, senatorial election.

The judge had also ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the YPP candidate. He also directed that a fresh one be issued to Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party, who came second in the election.

But delivering judgment in another suit filed by Ubah at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Taiwo Taiwo stopped INEC from issuing a Certificate of Return to Obinna Uzor which the FCT High Court ordered as Ubah’s replacement.