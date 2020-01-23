Manchester United ‘not good enough’ in Burnley defeat – Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United were “not good enough” in their 2-0 home defeat against Burnley. The Reds were booed off at both half-time and full-time and large parts of Old Trafford emptied with five minutes to go.

United have now lost more games than they have won since Solskjaer was appointed permanent manager in March. “There are loads of thoughts through my mind,” Solskjaer said. “Now, one of disappointment. We hold our hands up.”

The defeat is United’s eighth league loss of the season and they lie six points off Chelsea and Champions League qualification. It is the second time they have lost back-to-back games in Solskjaer’s tenure.

“The players are giving everything, they have done absolutely fantastic so far this season but they know it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said.