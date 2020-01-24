Australian Open: Teenager Coco Gauff stuns defending champion Naomi Osaka

American teenager Coco Gauff stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 15-year-old excelled at the Rod Laver Arena and eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory in 67 minutes.

Osaka, the world number four, struggled with unforced errors throughout – making 30 compared to Gauff’s 17. “I don’t know where that came from,” the American said after the match. “Honestly, like, what is my life?”. “Two years ago I lost in the first round in juniors and now I’m here,” Gauff added. “I was telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting. You never know what happens on this court.”

Gauff will play either China’s Zhang Shaui or American Sofia Kenin in the fourth round. It was an uncharacteristically slow start for Japan’s Osaka who had won the pair’s only previous meeting at last year’s US Open.