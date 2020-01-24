Buhari approves transfer of sentenced persons between Nigeria, China’s Macao

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Nigeria and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“This is sequel to the decision of the Federal Executive Council meeting of August 1, 2018, which approved and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prepare the Instrument of Ratification of the above Agreement for the President’s signature.

“Buhari’s assent formally executes the Agreement,’’ he added.