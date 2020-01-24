CBN retains MPR at 13 percent, raises CRR to 27.5

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the monetary policy benchmark rate at 13.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 22.5 to 27.5 percent.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a press conference on Friday at the end of a two-day MPC meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja. He explained that nine of the committee members voted to retain the MPR and increase CRR owing to the rise in inflation.

“The committee by a decision of nine members voted to alter cash reserve requirement by 500 basis point from 22.5 to 27.5 percent; while leaving all other policy parameters constant. “MPC voted to retain the MPR at 13.5 percent, and retain the asymmetric corridor of +200 and -500 basis point around the MPR; and lastly, retain the liquidity ratio at 30 percent,” he stressed.

Mr Emefiele added that the committee maintained MPR essentially for sustainable support to growth before any possible adjustment.