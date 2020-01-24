Focus less on IDP camps, Zulum tells Refugee Commission

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has asked that interventions from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and internally displaced persons should focus on creating permanent resettlement houses for displaced persons as against investing on government-controlled IDP camps.

The governor made this appeal on Wednesday in Maiduguri while hosting Senator Basheer Lado Garba Mohammed, the federal commissioner in charge of the refugee commission who led a delegation that included a representative of Qatar Foundation.

Zulum said while the state will continue to provide and coordinate donor humanitarian interventions for the welfare of displaced persons, it is, however, time to move from the phase of proliferation of IDP camps to stabilizing displaced persons by resettling them in permanent houses and providing them with means of livelihoods in safe areas that could be near existing IDP camps.