Ile Arugbo Demolition: Parties agree to out-of-court settlement

Following the demolition of Saraki’s family property popularly known as Ile Arugbo (old people’s home) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, all the parties concerned have agreed to settle out of court.

During the hearing of the case at Kwara State High Court on Friday, counsels to both parties told the presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, that all the parties have agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

They also fixed a meeting for January 27 on how to find an amicable resolution. In his ruling, Justice Adebara commended both sides and wished them well in an effort to settle devoid of acrimony.

He then adjourned till March 2, 2020, for the report on the settlement.