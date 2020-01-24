Sack all Security Chiefs, CAN tells Buhari

Following the recent killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his security chiefs.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle in a communique on Thursday asked why the Service Chiefs have not been replaced if the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government.

Dr Ayokunle on behalf of CAN demanded that the Security Council be overhauled with a view of injecting new visionaries into the security system.