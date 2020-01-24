Security: CAN declares national fasting for Nigeria

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Friday, 31st January to 2nd February 2020 as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad.

According to a statement by the chairman of CAN, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the fasting is for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop. Dr. Ayokunle further stated that this fasting is for the Nigerian government to develop the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

The Christian body also declared a special prayer walk which would take place on the 2nd of February 2020. “Sunday 2nd February 2020 is declared a Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation in the form of a procession to be led by States CAN Chairmen in their CAN Secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria,” Dr. Ayokunle declared.