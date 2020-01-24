Trump impeachment: Senators play games and nap during trial

US senators have been accused of falling asleep, playing games and breaking other rules during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Jim Risch and Jim Inhofe are among members who have apparently nodded off during the lengthy hearings.

Crossword puzzles, fidget spinners and at least one paper aeroplane have been spotted with senators. The trial has heard that Mr Trump’s alleged abuse of power threatens American democracy.

The senators are acting as the jury to decide whether the president should be removed from office. The upper chamber of US Congress prides itself as a hallowed sanctum of decorum.

But some of its members – Republican and Democrat alike – have this week been accused by US media of acting like bored schoolchildren.