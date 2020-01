Top seed Rafael Nadal cruised past Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Nadal, 33, was sharp on serve as he raced into a two-set lead, allowing Carreno Busta just five return points. Carreno Busta, seeded 27th, fared little better in the third as Nadal wrapped up a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion could face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the last 16.