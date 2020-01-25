Haaland scores two more in Dortmund win

Erling Braut Haaland continued his spectacular ascent in European football with two more Borussia Dortmund goals to make history as the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga games – with all of them coming in his first hour of football in Germany.

The Norwegian teenager entered play against Cologne in the 65th minute to score twice, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.mHis first goal on Friday was a tidy finish from a rebound, with his second an excellent shot from a tight angle after going round the goalkeeper.

Haaland, still only 19, had scored 28 goals in 22 games in the first half of the season for Red Bull Salzburg, including eight in six in the Champions League, to earn a £17m move – the value of his buyout clause – this month.

His 33 goals this season for both clubs have come at an average of one every 46 minutes – and one every 12 minutes for Dortmund.