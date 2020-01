The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting rerun elections in 11 states across the country. The states affected include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto.

Elections will also be conducted in 33 Local Government Areas in the affected states.

A total of one senatorial district, 12 Federal constituencies and 15 State constituencies will be filled after the election process is concluded.