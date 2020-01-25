Insurgency: It may take long but we are capable of handling it – Buhari

The President believes the nation will surely put the issues associated with the troubles in the Northeast in order and move ahead, although it might take a bit longer. President Muhammadu Buhari stated this while receiving the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, on Friday at the State House in Abuja.

“We have the experience of the civil war. I could recall the role of the military, the army each commander had in his pocket; how to behave himself and how to allow international bodies like yourself to go round and see for themselves that people are treated in the most humane way,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

The President added, “We have this experience and I assure you that we also have this confidence in your organisation. That is why I feel that Nigeria is capable of handling this crisis; it may take long, but we are capable of handling it.

“If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganised our country, I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it. I assure you of Nigeria’s commitment to enhance and deepen cooperation with the EU in all areas.