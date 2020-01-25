Raging fire guts Amu plank market in Lagos

A midnight fire outbreak has razed popular Amu plank and building material market at the Mushin area of Lagos state. The source of the fire remains unknown but the fire has since destroyed many shops and planks in the market.

According to the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, properties worth billions of Naira, including two houses, have been consumed in the 2200 sqm market by the raging inferno.

Officials of the state and Federal Fire service are battling the fire to salvage the market from complete ruin. The fire which started at around 12:20 am spread with intensity due to the presence of plywood/asbestos, wooden and polyvinyl materials.

Several efforts have been deployed to put out the fire and efforts are ongoing.