FRSC to impound trucks carrying containers without proper latching

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been directed to impound trucks carrying containers without proper latching on highways in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the directive in a statement on Saturday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem. He decried the continuous carriage of containers by flatbed trailers without proper latching and ordered the seizure of such vehicles by the patrol teams anytime they were sighted.

In a bid to get such dangerous trailers off the road, Oyeyemi revealed that the corps has cemented a partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority to ensure that such vehicles were not allowed to leave the ports in the first instance.

According to him, trucks moving out of the ports would only be allowed unless they have fully complied with the maximum safety standards.