Lassa Fever: 24 killed, 163 cases confirmed so far in 2020

At least 24 people have died of Lassa fever in the country since the beginning of the year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest situation report on the disease.

According to the report, 398 suspected cases were reported out of which 163 cases were confirmed while 235 cases were found to be negative. In total, at least one confirmed case was recorded across 32 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in nine states.

A breakdown of the report, which covers January 13 – 19, shows that 10 people died in the third week as 81 out of the 159 suspected cases reported were confirmed.