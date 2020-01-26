We have a major road project going on in every state – Osinbajo

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has an ongoing major road project in all states across the country. The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stated this while delivering a keynote address at a Christian gathering on Saturday in Lagos.

Outlining the contributions of the present administration in various sectors, he noted that the Federal Government’s interventions through the various reforms would yield greater results. “Our focus in the last few years has been on investing in roads, rail, and power; we have a major road project going on in every state of the federation,” the vice president was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

He added, “Some of the road projects scheduled for substantial completion in 2020/2021 include the dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road, Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa/Bokani Road, Nnewi-Oduma-Mpu (in Enugu)-Uburu (Ebonyi), Yenagoa-Okaki-Kolo-Nembe-Brass Road, Bodo-Bonny Road – with a bridge across the Opobo channel, the rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos-Badagry expressway and, of course, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

Professor Osinbajo revealed that 19 other road projects measuring about 800 kilometres have been prioritised in 11 states across each of the six geo-political zones.